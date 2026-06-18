Hunt Midwest Delivers 505,134 SF Industrial Building in Metro Louisville

SIMPSONVILLE, KY. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest has delivered the first building at Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park, an industrial park in metro Louisville that can accommodate up to 3.3 million square feet of logistics space.

The first building is Logistics II, a 505,134-square-foot cross-dock facility that Hunt Midwest says is the only 500,000-square-foot or larger facility available in the Louisville market. Logistics II features 36-foot clear heights, 58 dock doors (expandable to 102), four drive-in doors, 200-foot truck courts, 320 car parking spaces, 135 trailer parking spaces and build-to-suit office space.

Hunt Midwest will deliver the second building in the park, the 270,098-square-foot Logistics I rear-load building, by August. Simpsonville 64 Logistics Park sits in Shelby County, roughly 25 miles east of Louisville via I-64. Doug Butcher and Alex Grove of CBRE are handling the leasing assignment for Logistics I and II. The design-build team includes H2B Architects, Mindel Scott (civil engineer) and Evans General Contractors.