Hunt Midwest Enters Georgia With 1.9 MSF Industrial Development Near Port of Savannah

BLOOMINGDALE, GA. — Hunt Midwest, a premier development firm based in Kansas City, plans to enter Georgia with its new Hunt Crossroads Commerce Center project. The 1.9 million-square-foot industrial development will be located in Bloomingdale, a city near the Port of Savannah.

The project will sit on 280 acres at the northwest corner of I-16 and Jimmy DeLoach Parkway. The six planned buildings will have build-to-suit and flexible leasing options for users ranging from 100,000 to 427,680 square feet.

Hunt Midwest has begun the first phase of infrastructural work and plans to break ground soon on Building I, a 318,367-square-foot, rear-load building that is scheduled to open in second-quarter 2027. The developer has tapped Bill Sparks and Preston Andrews of CBRE to handle leasing at Hunt Crossroads Commerce Center.