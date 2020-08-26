REBusinessOnline

Hunt Midwest Expands Brand of Self-Storage Facilities in Metro Kansas City

Pictured is the new StorTropolis facility in Blue Springs, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunt Midwest continues to expand StorTropolis, its brand of climate-controlled self-storage facilities, throughout metro Kansas City. The developer has opened a 138,000-square-foot facility at 3140 NW Jefferson St. in Blue Springs, Mo., and begun construction on a 111,000-square-foot facility in Lenexa, Kan. Hunt Midwest began developing self-storage properties in 2018 and, in partnership with Strickland Construction, has built and opened three other StorTropolis facilities — two in Kansas City and one in Shawnee, Kan. Each three-story StorTropolis building ranges in size from 104,000 to 138,000 square feet and offers 580 to 760 climate-controlled units. Storage Asset Management, a privately owned, third-party management company, operates StorTropolis. Hunt Midwest is also the developer for SubTropolis, a massive underground business complex with more than 6.5 million square feet of leasable space.

