Hunt Midwest Forms Build-to-Suit Joint Venture with Prologis at Two Kansas City Industrial Parks

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunt Midwest has formed a build-to-suit joint venture with Prologis at two Hunt Midwest-owned industrial parks in Kansas City. The 3,300-acre KCI 29 Logistics Park, Missouri’s largest industrial megasite under single ownership planned for up to 20 million square feet of industrial development, anchors the new partnership alongside the nearby Five Star Logistics Park, which is capable of supporting up to 800,000 square feet of Class A industrial space.

“This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to align Hunt Midwest’s local resources with Prologis’ global user relationships to ensure Kansas City and Missouri are competing for the most impactful logistics projects,” says Ora Reynolds, president and CEO of Hunt Midwest.

Hunt Midwest says the new agreement will also bolster the entire Kansas City area’s reach with site selectors, brokers, industry leaders and other clients to drive economic development in the region.