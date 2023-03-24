Hunt Midwest, LANE4 Set to Break Ground on 228-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Co-developers Hunt Midwest and LANE4 Property Group are set to break ground later this month on The Hudson, a 228-unit luxury apartment complex in Kansas City’s Rosedale neighborhood. The project will be situated adjacent to The University of Kansas Health System campus at the corner of 36th Street and Rainbow Boulevard. The community will be built in partnership with KU Endowment. The Hudson’s name is a nod to historic Kansas City, where Rainbow Boulevard was once known as Hudson Road until it was renamed in 1919.

Amenities will include a hotel-style lobby, fitness center, garage parking, pet-friendly spaces, a business center and fifth-floor clubroom with an outdoor terrace. Demolition of the former Cambridge West apartments on the project site wrapped up last summer. The Hudson is slated for completion in summer 2025. Security Bank provided financing. BRR Architecture is the architect, MW Builders is the general contractor and Olsson is the civil engineer.