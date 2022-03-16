REBusinessOnline

Hunt Midwest, Park Place Partners Sell Build-to-Rent Community in Kansas for $45.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Build-For-Rent, Kansas, Midwest

The Fairways at City Center is situated next to Canyon Farms Golf Course.

LENEXA, KAN. — Hunt Midwest and Park Place Partners have sold The Fairways Villas at City Center in Lenexa, a southern suburb of Kansas City, for $42.5 million. Colorado-based Griffis/Blessing Inc. purchased the build-to-rent community, which features 80 homes and is situated next to Canyon Farms Golf Course. Hunt Midwest and Park Place Partners completed development of the property in early 2020. The homes average 2,289 square feet across two levels and include a two-car garage. Monthly rents start around $3,605.

