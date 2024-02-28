Hunt Midwest, Principal Senior Living Complete Memory Care Expansion at Benton House of Olathe in Kansas

OLATHE, KAN. — Hunt Midwest and Principal Senior Living have completed 21 new memory care residences at Benton House of Olathe in Kansas. The expansion project more than doubles the number of memory care apartments available in the community’s Beacon Neighborhood, an exclusive neighborhood within the Benton House community dedicated to seniors experiencing memory loss. The first residents are scheduled to move in to the new apartments in March.

Benton House of Olathe now offers 76 total residences, including 35 memory care apartments and 41 studio and one-bedroom assisted living suites. The property features a variety of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces around three landscaped courtyards. The project team included Lamas Architects, Schlagel and Associates and Meyer Brothers Building Co. Hunt Midwest and Principal currently own and operate a portfolio of six assisted living and memory care communities in metro Kansas City.