Thursday, August 15, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The facilities acquired include staging lots leased by Adrian Steel and Ford Motor Co.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMissouri

Hunt Midwest Sells 58 Acres at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City to Alterra IOS

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunt Midwest has sold a portion of its industrial outdoor storage portfolio at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City to national industrial outdoor storage firm Alterra IOS. The Philadelphia-based firm purchased 58 acres at three locations along Parvin Road and Arlington Avenue. The facilities include staging lots leased by Adrian Steel, a manufacturer for commercial van and truck equipment, and Ford Motor Co.’s North American Vehicle Logistics Outbound Shipping Center, the waystation for nearly every Ford Transit built in North America. Austin Baier of CBRE represented Hunt Midwest, while Joe Orscheln of CBRE represented Alterra IOS, which now owns more than 250 properties across 30 states.

You may also like

University of Texas at Arlington Buys 51 Acres...

Kiser Group Brokers $17.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Bucksbaum Properties Acquires River District Retail Center in...

SRS Real Estate Arranges $3.7M Ground Lease Sale...

Sojo Industries Signs 151,950 SF Industrial Lease at...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.8M Sale of Five...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.4M Sale of STNL Retail...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 40,018 SF Industrial Lease...

BentallGreenOak, RL Cold Break Ground on 215,766 SF...