Hunt Midwest Sells 58 Acres at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City to Alterra IOS

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunt Midwest has sold a portion of its industrial outdoor storage portfolio at Hunt Midwest Business Center in Kansas City to national industrial outdoor storage firm Alterra IOS. The Philadelphia-based firm purchased 58 acres at three locations along Parvin Road and Arlington Avenue. The facilities include staging lots leased by Adrian Steel, a manufacturer for commercial van and truck equipment, and Ford Motor Co.’s North American Vehicle Logistics Outbound Shipping Center, the waystation for nearly every Ford Transit built in North America. Austin Baier of CBRE represented Hunt Midwest, while Joe Orscheln of CBRE represented Alterra IOS, which now owns more than 250 properties across 30 states.