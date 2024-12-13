Hunt Midwest Sells Capstone at Centerra Seniors Housing Community in Loveland, Colorado for $40M

LOVELAND, COLO. — Hunt Midwest has sold Capstone at Centerra, an assisted living and memory care property in Loveland, to California-based IRA Capital for $40 million. Completed and opened in 2023, Capstone at Centerra is Hunt Midwest’s most recent Capstone senior living development and the company’s first development in Colorado.

The community offers 102 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and high-quality flooring. Capstone at Centerra includes a full-service dining room, fitness center, landscaped outdoor spaces, a salon, library, game room and scheduled transportation services.

Capstone at Centerra is the third Capstone senior living community developed by Hunt Midwest, including the Capstone at Royal Palm in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., and Capstone at Station Camp in Gallatin, Tenn.

Charles Bissell and Tony Hong of BWE Investment Sales represented Hunt Midwest in the transaction.