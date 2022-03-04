Hunt Midwest Sells Industrial Development in Louisville for $43M

Blankenbaker Logistics Center is located within Blankenbaker Station, a Class A, mixed-use business park in eastern Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Kansas City-based Hunt Midwest has sold Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a 322,831-square-foot, cross-dock industrial facility, for $43 million. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Bixby Land Co. purchased the property. Piston Automotive signed a lease for the whole building prior to construction completion. Chris Riley and Kevin Grove of CBRE represented Hunt Midwest, and Bixby Land Co. was unrepresented in the transaction.

Blankenbaker Logistics Center is located within Blankenbaker Station, a Class A, mixed-use business park in eastern Jefferson County. The property offers access to Interstates 64 and 265, UPS Worldport, Ford’s Kentucky Truck Plant, GE Appliance Park, Ford’s Kentucky Assembly Plant and an adjacent 300,000-square-foot FedEx Ground terminal.