Hunt Midwest to Break Ground on 3,300-Acre KCI 29 Logistics Park in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Developer Hunt Midwest is scheduled to break ground Wednesday, June 21 on KCI 29 Logistics Park in Kansas City. The 3,300-acre project, situated near the Kansas City International Airport, is the largest contiguous industrial site in Missouri, according to the developer. Hunt Midwest says the development has the potential to accommodate up to 20 million square feet of industrial space, attract 9,000 jobs and generate $2.5 billion of capital investment. The site is located just north of the new KCI terminal with direct access to the KCI air cargo hub as well as interstates 29 and 435. The State of Missouri has awarded project funding via an industrial grant program and a transportation cost-share program.

