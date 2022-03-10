REBusinessOnline

Hunt Midwest to Build 113-Acre Logistics Park in Shawnee, Kansas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

The first building of Heartland Logistics Park will span 574,732 square feet.

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Hunt Midwest is building Heartland Logistics Park on a 113-acre site in Shawnee. The project represents the developer’s first industrial project in the state of Kansas. The site will support up to 1.5 million square feet of industrial space across three to four buildings. Construction is set to begin this month on the first speculative building, which will span 574,732 square feet and feature a clear height of 36 feet, 58 loading dock positions, 69 trailer parking spaces and 230 car parking spaces. Completion of the first building is slated for March 2023.

The project team includes civil engineer Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting, architect Finkle + Williams Architecture and general contractor Brinkmann Constructors. Ed Elder and John Stafford of Colliers will market the project for lease.

