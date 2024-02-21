Hunt Midwest to Build New Facility for Keystone Automotive Industries at Heartland Logistics Park in Kansas

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Hunt Midwest will build a new 854,306-square-foot build-to-suit facility for Keystone Automotive Industries at Heartland Logistics Park in Shawnee. Keystone will lease 530,455 square feet within Heartland Logistics Park Building III. Keystone is an aftermarket auto parts supplier and a subsidiary of LKQ, a global supplier and manufacturer of aftermarket, recycled, refurbished and remanufactured automotive products.

Construction on Building III is set to begin this month with completion slated for the first quarter of 2025. Leasing options are available for the remaining 323,851 square feet within the building. The property will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 190-foot-deep truck courts, 36 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, 87 trailer parking spaces and 251 car parking spaces. The project team includes Brinkmann Constructors, Renaissance Infrastructure Consulting and H2B Architects. Mike Mitchelson and Austin Baier of CBRE represented LKQ in the lease. Ed Elder and John Stafford of Colliers handle leasing of Heartland Logistics Park.