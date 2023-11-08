Wednesday, November 8, 2023
There will now be six StorTropolis locations across metro Kansas City. The Olathe location will be the largest one with 867 climate-controlled units.
Hunt Midwest to Build New StorTropolis Self-Storage Facility in Olathe, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

OLATHE, KAN. — Hunt Midwest is building its sixth and largest StorTropolis self-storage facility in Olathe, a southwest suburb of Kansas City. The project is located at 601 N. Millridge St. next to Walmart and Aldi stores. The development will total 112,987 leasable square feet across 867 climate-controlled units with a variety of sizes. Completion is slated for September 2024. With this sixth location, StorTropolis will offer more than 4,000 self-storage units in Clay County, Platte County, Blue Springs, Shawnee, Lenexa and Olathe. Hunt Midwest partnered with Strickland Construction and Storage Asset Management to build and operate the facility in Olathe. Both partners also built and operate the existing StorTropolis locations across the metro area.

