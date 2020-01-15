Hunt Midwest to Develop 322,000 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Kentucky, Southeast

Blankenbaker Logistics Center will span 20 acres at 13007 Rehl Road and include more than 322,000 square feet of leasable space, 187 surface parking stalls, 44 tractor trailer parking stalls and a 140-foot truck court.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Kansas City, Mo.-based Hunt Midwest will develop Blankenbaker Logistics Center, a speculative industrial building located 13 miles southeast of downtown Louisville within Blankenbaker Station business park. Blankenbaker Logistics Center will occupy a 20-acre site at 13007 Rehl Road and include more than 322,000 square feet of leasable space, 187 surface parking stalls, 44 tractor trailer parking stalls and a 140-foot truck court. Building features will include 32 dock positions in a cross-dock configuration with 36-foot clear heights, four drive-in doors and mechanical dock equipment. Completion of the Blankenbaker Logistics Center is scheduled for December of this year.

Located south of Interstate 64 and west of Interstate 265, Blankenbaker Logistics Center will be adjacent to the local FedEx Ground terminal, with access to UPS Worldport and Ford’s Kentucky Truck and Louisville Assembly Plants.

The design team includes civil engineer Mindel Scott, architect H2B Architects and general contractor Summit Construction. Kevin Grove of CBRE will represent Hunt Midwest in the lease-up of the facility.