Hunt Midwest to Expand SubTropolis by Additional 700,000 SF

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Pictured is e-commerce operations at the underground business complex in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Hunt Midwest has unveiled plans to build out an additional 700,000 square feet of Class A space in SubTropolis, the world’s largest underground business complex located in Kansas City. The expansion, built on a speculative basis, will provide tenants with space for warehousing and distribution operations. With more than 7 million square feet of industrial space, SubTropolis offers lower operations and leasing costs than traditional above-ground industrial buildings, according to Hunt Midwest. It also offers a naturally temperature-controlled climate, helpful for storing inventory with a limited lifespan or specific temperature needs. A substantial portion of the business complex is currently occupied by e-commerce users; archival and document storage; pharmaceutical and animal health facilities; and food distributors.

