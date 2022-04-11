REBusinessOnline

Hunt Midwest to Occupy Second Floor of Corrigan Station II in Kansas City, Missouri

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Missouri, Office

Corrigan Station II rises three stories in the city’s Crossroads Arts District. (Photo courtesy of Helix)

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Commercial real estate firm Hunt Midwest will take occupancy of the entire second floor of Corrigan Station II in Kansas City beginning this summer. The newly constructed office building rises three stories and spans 22,910 square feet at 1881 Main St. Hunt Midwest will utilize the space as a satellite office for its main headquarters, which is located in SubTropolis, an underground business park in Kansas City. Copaken Brooks owns Corrigan Station II, which offers direct access to one of the city’s streetcar stops. John Coe and Ryan Biery of Copaken Brooks represented ownership, while Hunt Midwest was represented by its management team.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  