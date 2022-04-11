Hunt Midwest to Occupy Second Floor of Corrigan Station II in Kansas City, Missouri

Corrigan Station II rises three stories in the city’s Crossroads Arts District. (Photo courtesy of Helix)

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Commercial real estate firm Hunt Midwest will take occupancy of the entire second floor of Corrigan Station II in Kansas City beginning this summer. The newly constructed office building rises three stories and spans 22,910 square feet at 1881 Main St. Hunt Midwest will utilize the space as a satellite office for its main headquarters, which is located in SubTropolis, an underground business park in Kansas City. Copaken Brooks owns Corrigan Station II, which offers direct access to one of the city’s streetcar stops. John Coe and Ryan Biery of Copaken Brooks represented ownership, while Hunt Midwest was represented by its management team.