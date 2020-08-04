Hunt Midwest Unveils Promotions, New Hires to Support Volume of Industrial Projects

Posted on by in Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City-based developer Hunt Midwest has promoted two members of its management team and hired three new employees. The move is in effort “to support the volume of development projects underway and in the pipeline,” according to a release from the company. Earlier this year, Hunt Midwest completed construction of 400,000 square feet of speculative Class A industrial space at SubTropolis, the world’s largest underground business complex. The addition brought the amount of leasable space in SubTropolis to more than 6.5 million square feet. There is more than 7.5 million square feet available for development at the site.

Justin White has been promoted to senior director of operations and will continue oversight of facilities, security, property management and capital improvements for SubTropolis. Tony Borchers has been promoted to senior director of acquisitions and development. Borchers was instrumental in expanding Hunt Midwest’s industrial footprint to Louisville, Ky.

Tyler Schyvinck has joined the commercial division as manager of facilities. He will supervise ongoing maintenance, light construction and grounds operations for SubTropolis and portions of the Hunt Midwest Business Center. Bret Richardson has joined the corporate services division as asset manager. He will guide third-party management and operations of Hunt Midwest’s multifamily, seniors housing and self-storage properties. Ally Sherwin has joined the residential division as marketing coordinator. She will execute a variety of marketing strategies promoting Hunt Midwest’s single-family, multifamily and seniors housing communities.