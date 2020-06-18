Hunt Provides $17.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Property in Toledo

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

TOLEDO, OHIO — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $17.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Steeplechase Apartments in Toledo. The 242-unit, garden-style multifamily property was built in phases from 1999 to 2004. It sits on a 19.5-acre site. The 12-year, fixed-rate loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. Hunt provided initial acquisition financing for the asset in 2017. Since the acquisition, the undisclosed borrower has invested $524,000 in capital improvements, including new water heaters, appliances, windows, landscaping, vinyl replacement, HVAC upgrades and carpet replacement.