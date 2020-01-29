REBusinessOnline

Hunt Provides $18.1M Fannie Mae Loan for Refinancing of Houston Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided an $18.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Copperwood Ranch Apartments, a 280-unit affordable housing community in Houston. Built on 12.1 acres in 2003, the property features 48 one-bedroom units, 168 two-bedroom units and 64 three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, recreation room, playground, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities. The loan was structured with a 15-year term, two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. The borrower was not disclosed.

