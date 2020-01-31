Hunt Provides $18.3M Refinancing for Two Multifamily Properties in Michigan

Posted on by in Loans, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

KALAMAZOO AND SAGINAW, MICH. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided two Freddie Mac loans totaling $18.3 million for the refinancing of two multifamily properties in Michigan. The borrower is Michigan-based limited liability company ROCO Real Estate. Both loans feature 10-year terms with 30-year amortization periods. The properties include Waverly Place, a 228-unit community in Kalamazoo; and Bancroft, a 152-unit community in Saginaw.