Hunt Provides $6M Loan to Refinance Two Manufactured Housing Assets in Utah

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Utah, Western

LAYTON, UTAH — Hunt Real Estate Capital has funded a $6 million Fannie Mae DUS conventional multifamily loan for the refinancing of two manufacturing housing communities in Layton. The 10-year loan features interest-only payments for the first four years.

Country Village MHC and Mountain View Estates MHC are the two non-contiguous communities. Developed in 1973 and 1975, respectively, the properties 145 manufactured housing sites and 310 parking spaces, including two spaces for each home. Country Village offers 34 single-wide sites and 28 double-wide sites, and Mountain View features 59 single-wide sites and 24 double-wide sites.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, playground and basketball courts.