Hunt Provides $9.4M Acquisition, Renovation Loan for Affordable Multifamily Complex in North Georgia

Callier Forest Apartments was built in 1981 and renovated in 2004, utilizing low-income housing tax credits.

ROME, GA. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $9.4 million Freddie Mac acquisition and renovation loan for Callier Forest Apartments, a 130-unit, mixed-income multifamily complex in Rome. The borrower, Memphis-based Envolve Communities (formerly LEDIC Realty Co.), plans to invest $7.3 million to upgrade unit interiors, including adding new kitchen cabinets, flooring, paint, fixtures and full bathroom renovations. Hunt Real Estate Capital closed the 17-year, tax-exempt loan featuring a 35-year amortization schedule through Freddie Mac’s Targeted Affordable Housing (TAH) program. Callier Forest comprises 17 two- and three-story buildings. The property was built in 1981 and renovated in 2004, utilizing low-income housing tax credits (LIHTC). Paul Weissman of Hunt Real Estate Capital says the property will benefit from a new, 20-year housing assistance payment (HAP) Section 8 contract. Callier Forest was fully occupied with an 87-household waitlist at the time of the transaction. Envolve Communities is an owner-operator of affordable housing properties, with a portfolio spanning 33,000 units in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest.