Hunt Provides $9.8M in Construction Financing for Affordable Housing Project Near Houston

CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS — Hunt Capital Partners has provided $9.8 million in federal low-income housing tax credit equity financing for the construction of The Hollows Apartments. The 192-unit affordable housing community will be located on a 7.5-acre site in Channelview, about 17 miles northeast of Houston. The Hollows will offer 36 one-bedroom, 84 two-bedroom, and 72 three-bedroom units restricted to households earning up to 30, 50 and 70 percent of the area median income. LDG Multifamily LLC is co-developing the project with HCHA Redevelopment Authority Inc., an affiliate of the Harris County Housing Authority. Kelly Grossman Architects LLC is designing the project. Construction is expected to begin in September and to be complete in March 2022.