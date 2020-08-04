Hunt Real Estate Capital Provides $11M Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Multifamily Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided an $11 million loan for the refinancing of Buckner Village Apartments, a 172-unit multifamily asset in Dallas. Built in 1972, Buckner Village Apartments is a garden-style workforce housing community that was approximately 98 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. The loan carried a fixed interest rate and a 12-year term with two years of interest-only payments. Duke Stone of Churchill Capital placed the loan on behalf of the borrower, Texas-based JAG Acquisitions LLC.