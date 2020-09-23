Hunt Real Estate Capital Provides $43M Refinancing for Multifamily Asset in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Ironclad Apartments includes 172 luxury units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hunt Real Estate Capital, a division of ORIX Real Estate Capital, has provided a $43 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Ironclad Apartments in the Downtown East area of Minneapolis. The 172-unit, luxury multifamily community opened last year. The loan refinances construction debt. It features a fixed interest rate and a 10-year term with three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.