REBusinessOnline

Hunt Real Estate Capital Provides $43M Refinancing for Multifamily Asset in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Ironclad Apartments includes 172 luxury units.

MINNEAPOLIS — Hunt Real Estate Capital, a division of ORIX Real Estate Capital, has provided a $43 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Ironclad Apartments in the Downtown East area of Minneapolis. The 172-unit, luxury multifamily community opened last year. The loan refinances construction debt. It features a fixed interest rate and a 10-year term with three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  