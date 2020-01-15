Hunt Real Estate Capital Provides $45M Refinancing of San Antonio Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $45 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 645 multifamily units in San Antonio and nearby Universal City. The sponsor was LYND Co., a locally based investment and development firm. The portfolio includes the 224-unit Auburn Creek in San Antonio; the 205-unit Fairways 5 in San Antonio; and the 216-unit Meadows Apartments in Universal City, all of which were built in the mid-1970s. LYND will use a portion of the proceeds to renovate the properties and upgrade countertops, backsplashes, cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, flooring and appliance packages.