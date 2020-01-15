REBusinessOnline

Hunt Real Estate Capital Provides $45M Refinancing of San Antonio Multifamily Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $45 million bridge loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 645 multifamily units in San Antonio and nearby Universal City. The sponsor was LYND Co., a locally based investment and development firm. The portfolio includes the 224-unit Auburn Creek in San Antonio; the 205-unit Fairways 5 in San Antonio; and the 216-unit Meadows Apartments in Universal City, all of which were built in the mid-1970s. LYND will use a portion of the proceeds to renovate the properties and upgrade countertops, backsplashes, cabinetry, plumbing fixtures, flooring and appliance packages.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020