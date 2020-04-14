REBusinessOnline

Hunt Real Estate Funds $7.7M Acquisition Loan for Sage Canyon Apartments in Albuquerque

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New Mexico, Western

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has funded a $7.7 million Fannie Mae conventional multifamily loan for the acquisition of Sage Canyon Apartments, a multifamily community located at 6134 Fourth St. NW in Albuquerque. The borrower is Engel Sage Canyon LLC, an Alabama-based, single-asset entity.

The loan features a 12-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and 48 months of interest-only payments. Chad Hagwood of Hunt Real Estate Capital handled the financing for the borrower.

Built in 1985 on four acres, Sage Canyon Apartments features 105 garden-style units spread across eight two-story residential buildings. The community also features an amenity building that includes the leasing office, fitness center and laundry facilities. Additionally, the gated property features 113 parking spaces.

Since 2019, 48 of the apartments have been renovated, including new flooring, paint, lighting, plumbing fixtures, appliances and stackable laundry machines. During 2018, additional property improvements were completed including asphalt repairs, new pool gazebos, installation of new signage, exterior lighting improvements, solar screens, private balconies and exterior paint. The borrower plans to continue the renovation process.

