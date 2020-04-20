REBusinessOnline

Hunt Real Estate Provides $12.7M Refinancing Loan for Multifamily Community in Stuarts Draft, Virginia

Brittany Knoll Apartments comprises 14 three-story buildings that were built between 1998 and 2000.

STUARTS DRAFT, VA. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $12.7 million Fannie Mae refinancing loan for Brittany Knoll Apartments in Stuarts Draft. The 153-unit property comprises 14 three-story buildings that were built between 1998 and 2000. The borrower, Brittany Knoll LLC, built the property and has self-managed it since. The loan has a 10-year term with a 30-year amortization schedule. The interest rate was not disclosed, although Maria Zubillaga of Hunt Real Estate said the new rate is 170 basis points lower than the borrower’s previous rate. Brittany Knoll offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans and a playground. The community is located 35 miles west of downtown Charlottesville.

