Hunt Real Estate Provides $21.5M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in North Charleston

Communal amenities at Greenwood at Ashley River include a full-size soccer field, pool, playground, basketball court, business center and a dog park.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $21.5 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Greenwood at Ashley River, a 280-unit, garden-style apartment complex in North Charleston. The community comprises 35 residential buildings and a clubhouse. The 262,896-square-foot property offers two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a full-size soccer field, pool, playground, basketball court, business center and a dog park. The property is situated at 6520 Dorchester Road, 12 miles north of downtown Charleston. The 10-year acquisition loan features five years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. John Beam and Keith Morris of Hunt Real Estate originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Brick Lane, which acquired the complex from Atlanta-based The RADCO Cos.

