Hunt Real Estate Provides $24.5M Acquisition Loan for Apartment Complex in Lexington, South Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Loans, Multifamily, South Carolina, Southeast

Communal amenities at Lullwater at Saluda Pointe include a pool, fitness center, spa, playground, conference room and a business room.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $24.5 million Freddie Mac acquisition loan for Lullwater at Saluda Pointe, a 280-unit apartment complex in Lexington. Built in 2007, the property spans 23 acres and comprises 11 three-story buildings and a one-story leasing office/clubhouse. The borrower, Lullwater DE Holdings LLC, acquired the property from Fickling & Co. through a 1031 exchange. Lullwater at Saluda Pointe offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans, as well as a pool, fitness center, spa, playground, conference room and a business room. The new owner plans to implement a $1.6 million renovation to include new kitchen counters and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures, faux wood floors and screened porches. The borrower is also planning to install washers and dryers in 60 percent of units, replace exterior windows, paint, renovate the clubhouse, add a dog park and improve landscaping. John Sloot and Colin Cross of Hunt Real Estate Capital originated the loan on behalf of the buyer.

