Hunt Real Estate Provides $32.5M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

DORAVILLE, GA. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided a $32.5 million acquisition loan for Ashford Walk, a 306-unit multifamily property in Doraville. The loan term is two years, with three one-year extension options. The property was built in 1983 and renovated in 2015 and 2016. The undisclosed borrower will also invest $2 million for interior renovations. The property comprises 65 two-story buildings and one clubhouse. Ashford Walk was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, tennis courts, sports court, new dog park, new playground, picnic and grilling areas, and laundry facilities. Ashford Walk is located at 3480 Morningside Village Lane, 17 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.