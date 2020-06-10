Hunt Provides Three Refinancing Loans Totaling $45.5M for Multifamily Portfolio in Alabama, Georgia

Posted on by in Florida, Georgia, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Pavilion at Plantation Way in Macon, Ga., include a pool, media center, movie theater, fitness center and a business center.

NEW YORK CITY — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided three Fannie Mae refinancing loans totaling $45.5 million for three multifamily communities comprising 620 units in Alabama and Georgia. The properties are Tapestry on Vaughn in Montgomery and Trilliam Luxury Apartment Homes in Clanton, Ala.; and Pavilion at Plantation Way in Macon, Ga. Chad Hagwood of New York City-based Hunt Real Estate originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, EBSCO Income Properties LLC. All three loans feature 12-year terms and fixed interest rates with four years of interest-only payments.

Tapestry on Vaughn is a 252-unit garden-style community that was built in 1994. The community offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a picnic area, fitness center, pool and a playground.

Trilliam Luxury Apartments is a 128-unit affordable housing community that was built in 2002. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, resident lounge, storage space, fitness center, pool and a playground.

Pavilion at Plantation Way is a 240-unit property that was built in 2009. The community offers one- through three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, media center, movie theater, fitness center and a business center.