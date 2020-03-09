Hunt Real Estate Provides Two Refinancing Loans Totaling $8.1M for Multifamily Properties in South Florida

BELLE GLADE, FLA. — Hunt Real Estate Capital has provided two refinancing loans totaling approximately $8.1 million for Amelia Gardens and Amelia Estate in Belle Glade. Both Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans are hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) with a fixed interest rate for the first 10 years and then a floating interest rate for the following 10 years. Hunt Real Estate provided a $2.8 million loan for Amelia Gardens, a 12-building, 24-unit community that was built in 2003. The property offers three-bedroom floor plans. Hunt provided an additional $5.3 million for Amelia Estates, which offers 48 units and was delivered in 2016. Loan proceeds went mainly toward paying off the construction loan for Amelia Estates. The borrower, Houston Realty & Investment Co., is currently developing Amelia Circle, a multifamily development that will encompass Amelia Estates. Kristian Molloy of Hunt Real Estate originated the loan on behalf of the borrower.