Hunt Southwest Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Spec Industrial Project Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Cedar Port Trade Center in southeast Houston is expected to be compete in March 2021.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based developer Hunt Southwest has broken ground on Cedar Port Trade Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project that will be located at the intersection of FM 1405 and Borusan Road in Houston. The property will be located within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park near Port Houston on the city’s southeast side. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, LED warehouse lighting, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample car and trailer parking space. The site includes an additional 25 acres for future expansion or parking needs. Powers Brown is the project architect, and E.E. Reed Construction is the general contractor. CBRE is the leasing agency. Completion is scheduled for March 2021. Other major industrial users within TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park include Walmart and IKEA.