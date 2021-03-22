Hunt Southwest Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Phase I of Spec Industrial Project in Denton

Phase I of I-35 Convergence, a new spec industrial project in Denton, is expected to be complete in December.

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Hunt Southwest has broken ground on Phase I of I-35 Convergence, a speculative industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton that could ultimately feature as much as 500,000 square feet of Class A space. The site is located within Westpark Industrial Park, just northwest of the Interstate 35 East/West split. Building I will span 250,000 square feet and will include 32-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. Building II will be a build-to-suit for a user with a 100,000- to 250,000-square-foot requirement. Completion of Building I is slated for December. Colliers International is leasing the project.