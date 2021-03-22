REBusinessOnline

Hunt Southwest Breaks Ground on 250,000 SF Phase I of Spec Industrial Project in Denton

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

I-35-Convergence-Denton

Phase I of I-35 Convergence, a new spec industrial project in Denton, is expected to be complete in December.

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Hunt Southwest has broken ground on Phase I of I-35 Convergence, a speculative industrial project in the North Texas city of Denton that could ultimately feature as much as 500,000 square feet of Class A space. The site is located within Westpark Industrial Park, just northwest of the Interstate 35 East/West split. Building I will span 250,000 square feet and will include 32-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system. Building II will be a build-to-suit for a user with a 100,000- to 250,000-square-foot requirement. Completion of Building I is slated for December. Colliers International is leasing the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  