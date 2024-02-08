Hunt Southwest Real Estate Acquires 215,256 SF Industrial Building in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development has purchased an industrial building located at 465 Industrial Ave. in Santa Teresa, near both the Texas and Mexico borders. MCS Realty Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2015, the vacant 215,256-square-foot building offers of 32-foot clear heights; existing office space; an air-conditioned space for quality control lab, production or assembly; an ESFR sprinkler system; and a secure, fenced-in truck court with trailer staging area. Additionally, there’s land adjacent to the building that can accommodate a 45,000-square-foot building expansion, additional parking or outside storage.

Adin Brown of Sonny Brown Associates brought the acquisition opportunity to Hunt Southwest and will represent the company in the lease-up of the facility.