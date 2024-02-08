Thursday, February 8, 2024
465-Industrial-Ave-Santa-Teresa-NM
Located at 465 Industrial Ave. in Santa Teresa, N.M., the building offers 215,256-square-feet of vacant industrial space.
Hunt Southwest Real Estate Acquires 215,256 SF Industrial Building in Santa Teresa, New Mexico

by Amy Works

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — Hunt Southwest Real Estate Development has purchased an industrial building located at 465 Industrial Ave. in Santa Teresa, near both the Texas and Mexico borders. MCS Realty Partners sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2015, the vacant 215,256-square-foot building offers of 32-foot clear heights; existing office space; an air-conditioned space for quality control lab, production or assembly; an ESFR sprinkler system; and a secure, fenced-in truck court with trailer staging area. Additionally, there’s land adjacent to the building that can accommodate a 45,000-square-foot building expansion, additional parking or outside storage.

Adin Brown of Sonny Brown Associates brought the acquisition opportunity to Hunt Southwest and will represent the company in the lease-up of the facility.

