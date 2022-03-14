Hunt Southwest to Develop 1 MSF Spec Industrial Project in West Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Completion of I-10 West Trade Center in Houston is slated for early 2023.

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Hunt Southwest will develop I-10 West Trade Center, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial project in West Houston. The cross-dock facility will be situated on a 68-acre site near the junction of Interstate 10 and Woods Road. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, 206 dock-high doors, 190-foot truck court depths, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 330 trucks and 354 cars. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the month and to be complete by early 2023. CBRE will handle leasing of the property. The announcement follows Hunt Southwest’s execution of a full-building industrial lease with Walmart at the 1 million-square-foot Cedar Port Trade Center near Port Houston.