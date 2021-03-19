REBusinessOnline

Hunt Southwest to Develop 712,900 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Gateway-East-Trade-Center-Forney

Gateway East Trade Center in Forney is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

FORNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Hunt Southwest will build Gateway East Trade Center, a 712,900-square-foot speculative industrial project in Forney, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The 45-acre site is located at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and U.S. Highway 80 within Gateway East Industrial Park, a master-planned development. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and abundant trailer parking. Construction is scheduled to begin in April and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Cushman & Wakefield is leasing the project.

