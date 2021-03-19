Hunt Southwest to Develop 712,900 SF Spec Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Gateway East Trade Center in Forney is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

FORNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Hunt Southwest will build Gateway East Trade Center, a 712,900-square-foot speculative industrial project in Forney, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The 45-acre site is located at the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and U.S. Highway 80 within Gateway East Industrial Park, a master-planned development. Building features will include 40-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and abundant trailer parking. Construction is scheduled to begin in April and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022. Cushman & Wakefield is leasing the project.