Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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AcquisitionsHospitalityTexas

Hunter Advisors Arranges Sale of 248-Room Hotel Near Dallas Love Field Airport

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm Hunter Advisors has arranged the sale of the 248-room Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field hotel. Suites at the eight-story hotel feature separate living and sleeping areas, flexible workspaces and in-room amenities such as mini-refrigerators and microwaves. Shared amenities include 4,400 square feet of meeting and event space across seven rooms, a full-service restaurant and bar, an indoor pool, fitness and business centers and complimentary breakfast service. An entity doing business as FelCor Dallas Love Field Owner LLC sold the hotel to Scenic Capital Advisors LLC for an undisclosed price. Kami Burnette of Hunter Advisors brokered the deal.

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