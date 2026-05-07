Thursday, May 7, 2026
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The hotel is located at 40 E. Grand Ave. and occupies floors six through 19 of the building.
AcquisitionsHospitalityIllinoisMidwest

Hunter Advisors Brokers Sale of 233-Room Homewood Suites Chicago-Downtown Hotel

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Hunter Advisors has brokered the sale of the Homewood Suites Chicago-Downtown hotel, a 233-room, extended-stay property in Chicago. Spencer Davidson and Riana Stadlen of Hunter brokered the sale. The Hilton-branded hotel is located at 40 E. Grand Ave., one block from the Magnificent Mile. The all-suite property occupies floors six through 19 of a 19-story building and offers apartment-style accommodations with fully equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Amenities include 1,784 square feet of meeting space, a rooftop indoor pool and fitness center, a business center and complimentary breakfast. According to Hunter, the asset offers value-add opportunities.

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