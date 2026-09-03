Thursday, September 3, 2026
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The property is located adjacent to Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMidwestWisconsin

Hunter Advisors Negotiates Sale of 196-Room Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel

by Kristin Harlow

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Hunter Advisors has negotiated the sale of the Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel, a 196-room property in Wauwatosa, about 10 miles west of downtown Milwaukee. Spencer Davidson of Hunter brokered the transaction. Chicago-based Witness Investment was the buyer. Built in 2020 and located at 2300 N. Mayfair Road, the 12-story hotel sits adjacent to Mayfair Mall. The property features 9,864 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, the ELDR+RIME Restaurant, the Silhouette Lobby Lounge and a 12th-floor fitness center.

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