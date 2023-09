CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of Canopy by Hilton Charlotte, a 150-room hotel in Charlotte’s SouthPark submarket. Located at 4905 Barclay Downs Drive, the pet-friendly hotel features an onsite restaurant, fitness center and meeting rooms. The seller, Tara Investments, delivered the hotel in 2020. MCR Hotels acquired Canopy by Hilton Charlotte for an undisclosed price. Mayank Patel of Hunter represented the seller in the transaction.