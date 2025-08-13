Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Hunter Brokers Sale of 195-Room Crowne Plaza Hotel in Downtown Knoxville

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of Crowne Plaza Knoxville Downtown University, a 195-room hotel located in downtown Knoxville. The property is situated near the Tennessee Valley Authority headquarters and Market Square and within walking distance to the University of Tennessee.

Crowne Plaza features more than 15,000 square feet of meeting space, an indoor pool, business center, fitness center and Mahogany’s, a full-service restaurant. Local hotel owner, The 9 Group, purchased the property from a private seller for an undisclosed amount. Tim Osborne of Hunter’s Chattanooga office brokered the transaction.

