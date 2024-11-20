Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Woodvale plans to fully renovate all guest rooms and public areas at Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Buford Mall of Georgia.
Hunter Brokers Sale of 96-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel Near Mall of Georgia

by John Nelson

BUFORD, GA. — Locally based Hunter Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of Fairfield Inn & Suites Atlanta Buford Mall of Georgia, a 96-room hotel located off I-85 in the Atlanta suburb of Buford. Woodvale acquired the property from Hotel Equities for an undisclosed price. Lee Hunter and David Perrin of Hunter Hotel Advisors facilitated the transaction.

The hotel is situated in close proximity to its namesake mall, as well as other attractions including The Exchange & Gwinnett, which features a Topgolf, and Lake Lanier. Woodvale plans to fully renovate all guest rooms and public areas, including the hotel’s fitness center, meeting spaces and an indoor pool. Hotel Equities had owned the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel for nine years.

