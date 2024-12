KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff, a 97-room hotel located near the I-75 and I-40 connector in Knoxville. Tim Osborne of Hunter represented the institutional seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Amenities at the hotel include a 24/7 fitness center and an outdoor swimming pool.