Hunter Brokers Sale of Dual-Branded Hotel in Downtown Columbia, South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hunter Hotel Advisors has brokered the sale of a dual-branded hotel in downtown Columbia. An unnamed, institutional buyer purchased the asset from CN Hotels for an undisclosed price. Built in 2019 near the University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State House, the 223-room hotel is dually branded to Hilton Garden Inn and Home2 Suites and features an indoor pool, fitness center and an onsite restaurant. Mayank Patel of Hunter’s Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction.