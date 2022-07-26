Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges $11.2M Sale of Upstate New York Hotel

ITHACA, N.Y. — Hunter Hotel Advisors, an Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm, has arranged the $11.2 million sale of the 107-room Courtyard Ithaca Airport Hotel in upstate New York. The select-service property is situated adjacent to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport and Cornell University’s campus. Rochester, N.Y.-based owner-operator DelMonte Hotel Group sold the property to Skyline Investments Inc. Mayank Patel of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.