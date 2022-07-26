Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges $11.2M Sale of Upstate New York Hotel
ITHACA, N.Y. — Hunter Hotel Advisors, an Atlanta-based hospitality brokerage firm, has arranged the $11.2 million sale of the 107-room Courtyard Ithaca Airport Hotel in upstate New York. The select-service property is situated adjacent to Ithaca Tompkins International Airport and Cornell University’s campus. Rochester, N.Y.-based owner-operator DelMonte Hotel Group sold the property to Skyline Investments Inc. Mayank Patel of Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.