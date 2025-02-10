Monday, February 10, 2025
Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges $35.5M Loan for Moxy Miami Wynwood Hotel

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Atlanta-based Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged a $35.5 million loan for the recapitalization of the Moxy Miami Wynwood, a 120-room hotel that opened in October. The developer of the eight-story hotel was a 50/50 joint venture between Baywood Hotels and Dolphin Capital Partners. Charlie Ryan and Adeel Amin of Hunter’s capital markets team arranged the loan through Synovus Bank on behalf of Baywood Hotels.

Moxy Miami Wynwood is located at 255 N.W. 25th St. in the city’s Wynwood district. The 110,000-square-foot property includes two signature restaurants (Sparrow Italia and Casa Madera), as well as fitness center, event space and 49 parking spaces.

