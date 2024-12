CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Atlanta-based brokerage firm Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the 101-key Hampton Inn & Suites Corpus Christi. The hotel is located at 5879 South Padre Island Drive and offers amenities such as a pool and fitness center. Kami Burnette and Mason McDavid of Hunter Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Canada-based hospitality REIT American Hotel Income Properties, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.